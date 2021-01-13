Verus International completes 1-for-500 reverse stock split
Jan. 13, 2021 12:15 PM ETVerus International, Inc. (VRUS)VRUSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Verus International (OTCPK:VRUS) has completed its previously announced 1-for-500 reverse stock split, effective date January 13, 2021.
- Verus shares will be issued a new CUSIP number, and the share count will be reduced from a pre-split share count of 5,982,423,674 to a post-split share count of 11,964,847.
- “We will significantly reduce our authorized share count following this reverse stock split and will announce that lower authorized share count in a separate communication and filing. With this reverse stock split now on the calendar, we can proceed with our strategies for the future,” commented Anshu Bhatnagar, CEO.