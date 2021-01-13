Draganfly begins process to list on Nasdaq
- Draganfly (OTCQB:DFLYF) says it has started the process of up-listing its shares to NASDAQ.
- Stock rallies 55.87% to trade at $1.66 in the mid-day trading session.
- "In addition to increasing our visibility in the marketplace, the up-listing should improve the liquidity of our stock, broaden our institutional shareholder base and augment long-term shareholder value," says CEO Cameron Chell.
- The company has reported 200%+ year-over-year revenue growth with 50% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q3.
- It's key highlight of 2020 includes the launch of telehealth app and two additional flight services divisions in the mining and facility management industries.