Draganfly begins process to list on Nasdaq

Jan. 13, 2021
  • Draganfly (OTCQB:DFLYF) says it has started the process of up-listing its shares to NASDAQ.
  • Stock rallies 55.87% to trade at $1.66 in the mid-day trading session.
  • "In addition to increasing our visibility in the marketplace, the up-listing should improve the liquidity of our stock, broaden our institutional shareholder base and augment long-term shareholder value," says CEO Cameron Chell.
  • The company has reported 200%+ year-over-year revenue growth with 50% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q3.
  • It's key highlight of 2020 includes the launch of telehealth app and two additional flight services divisions in the mining and facility management industries.
