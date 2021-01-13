Element Fleet Management names Rayonier's Frank Ruperto as new CFO
Jan. 13, 2021 12:35 PM ETRayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), ELEEFELEEF, RYAMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Element Fleet Management (OTC:ELEEF -4.9%) appoints Frank Ruperto as the company's new chief financial officer, who served as a CFO and SVP of Finance and Strategy at Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM -7.7%) for 5 years.
- Ruperto will succeed Vito Culmone and will join Element as EVP Finance and assume the role of CFO effective immediately.
- Prior to joining RYAM, Ruperto spent over 20 years in investment banking, most recently at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
- "Frank brings to Element a combination of financial acumen, strategic expertise and operational leadership experience that will be invaluable as we execute our plan to grow net revenue and cash flow atop our scalable operating platform and return excess capital to our shareholders," says President and CEO Jay Forbes.
- Now Read: J.P. Morgan gives Street-high target to Baidu on jumping into smart cars