Hecla Mining's Q4 total silver production flat, gold output down a third
Jan. 13, 2021 Hecla Mining Company (HL)
- Hecla Mining (HL -3.7%) reports FY 2020 silver production rose 7% Y/Y to 13.5M oz., while gold output tumbled 23% to nearly 209K oz., for silver equiv. production of 40.7M oz.
- Hecla says its silver production in the U.S. was 15% higher than the prior year and more than 50% higher than 2018, "strengthening our position as the United States largest silver producer."
- Zinc and lead production increased 7% and 41%, respectively, due to the ramp up of the Lucky Friday Mine.
- For Q4, silver production came in roughly flat vs. the year-ago quarter at 3.35M oz. while gold output fell 34% Y/Y to 49K oz.
- The company says 2020 marked a strong operational year, with silver production ahead of guidance, despite challenges due to the pandemic, and believes the results can be repeated in 2021 if commodity prices remain at current levels.
- Hecla adds debt has been reduced by $75M, or 16%, since March 31, and its cash balance was $131M at year-end 2020.