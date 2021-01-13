Baird goes Neutral on Comerica amid NII pressure from low rates
Jan. 13, 2021 1:38 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)CMABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Baird analyst David George downgrades Comerica (CMA +0.4%) to Neutral as its risk/reward is more balanced after the stock has risen ~90% since Baird upgraded the stock in July.
- The steepening yield curve, coupled with sector rotation, has pushed regional banks higher, especially CMA due to its high asset sensitivity.
- "However, CMA is mostly levered to short-term rates and the NIM will likely remain under modest pressure until the Fed tightens policy, which is unlikely to occur anytime soon," George writes.
- Furthermore, net interest income will be challenged by elevated loan balances to start 2021, he said.
- Recommends realizing gains at current prices and waiting for market volatility to provide a more attractive entry point.
- Sheen Bay Research sees Comerica's 2021 earnings improving, but still below pre-pandemic levels.
- Comerica outpaces the S&P 500 and regional bank ETF KRE over the past six months: