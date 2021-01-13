Delta Air Lines Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Jan. 13, 2021 1:52 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.64B (-68.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Load factor to be 44.4% for the quarter.
  • Over the last 2 years, DAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.