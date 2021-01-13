Delta Air Lines Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 13, 2021 1:52 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.46 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.64B (-68.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Load factor to be 44.4% for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, DAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.