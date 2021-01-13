BlackRock Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 13, 2021 2:00 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BLKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.99 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.28B (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects ending AUM of $8.406T.
- Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.