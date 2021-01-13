ViacomCBS, Sinclair renew 13 CBS affiliations
Jan. 13, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- ViacomCBS (VIAC +2.4%, VIACA +2.4%) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -1.6%) have set multi-year renewals of CBS affiliation for 13 affiliates.
- Those include four in the top 50: WKRC in Cincinnati; WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla.; WWMT in Grand Rapids, Mich.; and WHP in Harrisburg, Pa.
- The 13 market affiliates in the deal will reach about 5% of the U.S. audience (about 6M households).
- And the Sinclair CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of the CBS All Access streaming platform.