ViacomCBS, Sinclair renew 13 CBS affiliations

Jan. 13, 2021 2:03 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), SBGIVIAC, VIACA, SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • ViacomCBS (VIAC +2.4%, VIACA +2.4%) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -1.6%) have set multi-year renewals of CBS affiliation for 13 affiliates.
  • Those include four in the top 50: WKRC in Cincinnati; WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla.; WWMT in Grand Rapids, Mich.; and WHP in Harrisburg, Pa.
  • The 13 market affiliates in the deal will reach about 5% of the U.S. audience (about 6M households).
  • And the Sinclair CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of the CBS All Access streaming platform.
