Lilly and Innovent Bio's application for Tyvyt combo as first-line therapy for liver cancer OK'd in China

  • The National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) accepts Eli Lilly (LLY +3.5%) and Innovent Biologics' (OTCPK:IVBIY) supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in combination with BYVASDA (bevacizumab injection) as first-line therapy for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a form of liver cancer.
  • This is the fifth NDA application of Tyvyt that has been accepted for review by NMPA.
  • The sNDA application was based on the pre-specified interim analysis of a randomized, open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial (ORIENT-32)—Tyvyt in combination with BYVASDA as first-line therapy for unresectable HCC.
  • Based on the interim analysis conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee ((iDMC)), the combination showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).
  • The latest acceptance for review by the NMPA, comes a day after an sNDA for Tyvyt as second-line therapy for squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) was accepted by the regulator.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.