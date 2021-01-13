Lilly and Innovent Bio's application for Tyvyt combo as first-line therapy for liver cancer OK'd in China
Jan. 13, 2021 3:42 PM ETInnovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBIY), LLYLLY, IVBIYBy: SA News Team
- The National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) accepts Eli Lilly (LLY +3.5%) and Innovent Biologics' (OTCPK:IVBIY) supplemental New Drug Application ((sNDA)) for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in combination with BYVASDA (bevacizumab injection) as first-line therapy for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a form of liver cancer.
- This is the fifth NDA application of Tyvyt that has been accepted for review by NMPA.
- The sNDA application was based on the pre-specified interim analysis of a randomized, open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial (ORIENT-32)—Tyvyt in combination with BYVASDA as first-line therapy for unresectable HCC.
- Based on the interim analysis conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee ((iDMC)), the combination showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).
- The latest acceptance for review by the NMPA, comes a day after an sNDA for Tyvyt as second-line therapy for squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) was accepted by the regulator.