Apyx Medical rallies on Q4 and FY 2020 preliminary revenue results
Jan. 13, 2021 4:37 PM ETApyx Medical Corporation (APYX)APYXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares shoot 26% after market as it reports Q4 preliminary total revenue in a range of ~$10.9-$11.3M, up ~30%-35% Y/Y.
- Q4 Advanced Energy revenue in a range of ~$9.5-$9.8M, up ~39%-43% Y/Y and OEM revenue ~$1.35-$1.45M, down ~5%-11% Y/Y.
- FY 2020: Total revenue in a range of ~$27.1-$27.5M, down ~3%-4% Y/Y; Advanced Energy revenue ~$21.9-$22.2M, down ~2%-4% Y/Y and OEM revenue ~$5.25-$5.35M, down ~4%-5% Y/Y.
- "We saw strong utilization of our Renuvion® handpieces which led to sales of handpieces increasing 80% Y/Y in the U.S. and increasing 75% Y/Y outside the U.S. in Q4 2020." said Charlie Goodwin, President and CEO.
- APYX +26.60% AH to $9.90.