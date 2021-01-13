Navistar to divest Melrose Park, Illinois facility
- Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announces plans to sell its Melrose Park, Illinois facility to a developer, who plans to redevelop the parcel into a state-of-the-art industrial business park.
- Navistar estimates that half of the facility's current workforce will be transferred to other facilities; and expects to cease operations at the Melrose Park campus by November 2021.
- Navistar will take an ~$85M charge as a result of the exit from the facility, including ~$40M of cash-related charges.
- Divesture expected to be completed by the end of 2021.