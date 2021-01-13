Navistar to divest Melrose Park, Illinois facility

  • Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announces plans to sell its Melrose Park, Illinois facility to a developer, who plans to redevelop the parcel into a state-of-the-art industrial business park.
  • Navistar estimates that half of the facility's current workforce will be transferred to other facilities; and expects to cease operations at the Melrose Park campus by November 2021.
  • Navistar will take an ~$85M charge as a result of the exit from the facility, including ~$40M of cash-related charges.
  • Divesture expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.