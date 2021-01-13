AeroVironment reaches into Group 2 and 3 UAS in $405M Arcturus UAV deal

Jan. 13, 2021 4:50 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)AVAVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) +3.9% post-market on news it agrees to acquire privately-held Arcturus UAV for $405M in cash and stock, expanding its reach into Group 2 and 3 unmanned aircraft systems segments.
  • Arcturus UAV is a leading supplier to the USSOCOM, supporting its $1.4B MEUAS III and IV programs, and one of four awardees selected for funded development and demonstrations supporting the U.S. Army's FTUAS program, a potential billion-dollar, next-generation UAS program.
  • AeroVironment sees the deal immediately adding to adjusted EBITDA, excluding deal and integration costs, and adjusted EPS, excluding intangible assets, amortization expense and deal and integration costs.
  • AeroVironment's "solid fundamentals and steady growth support a positive long-term outlook," BOOX Research writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
