PFSweb rallies as Q4 total orders grows 88% to 11M
Jan. 13, 2021 4:53 PM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)PFSWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock jumps 39% after market as it reports record fulfillment volumes in its operations business unit, PFS, during Q4 of 2020.
- Total orders fulfilled increased 88% to nearly 11M orders with Customer orders processed during Nov. and Dec. 2020 exceeded 4M orders each month.
- Orders fulfilled during Cyber Week increased 71% to over 2M orders.
- Also, processed over $3B in gross merchandise value through fulfillment activity, and an additional $400M for order-to-cash platform only clients, in FY 2020.
- Payment transaction value processed through PFS’ financial services increased 51% to $1.4B during 2020.
- In less than two full months of operations, PFS’ two new fulfillment centers in Dallas and Belgium meaningfully expanded fulfillment capacity for key clients.
- PFSW +39.66% AH to $10.00.