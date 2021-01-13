PFSweb rallies as Q4 total orders grows 88% to 11M

Jan. 13, 2021 4:53 PM ETPFSweb, Inc. (PFSW)PFSWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock jumps 39% after market as it reports record fulfillment volumes in its operations business unit, PFS, during Q4 of 2020.
  • Total orders fulfilled increased 88% to nearly 11M orders with Customer orders processed during Nov. and Dec. 2020 exceeded 4M orders each month.
  • Orders fulfilled during Cyber Week increased 71% to over 2M orders.
  • Also, processed over $3B in gross merchandise value through fulfillment activity, and an additional $400M for order-to-cash platform only clients, in FY 2020.
  • Payment transaction value processed through PFS’ financial services increased 51% to $1.4B during 2020.
  • In less than two full months of operations, PFS’ two new fulfillment centers in Dallas and Belgium meaningfully expanded fulfillment capacity for key clients.
  • PFSW +39.66% AH to $10.00.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.