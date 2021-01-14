Repay prices upsized convertible debt offering

Jan. 14, 2021 5:10 AM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)RPAYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) has priced its upsized $400M of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2026 (from $350M) in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $40M of notes.
  • The initial conversion rate of 29.7619 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (~$33.60/share).
  • Net proceeds will be used for the repayment of the term loans and other general corporate purposes.
  • In connection with the repayment of the term loans, Repay expects to seek to increase the amount of availability under its revolving credit facility.
  • Closing date is January 19.
