Power REIT buys greenhouse property for cannabis cultivation

  • Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) has acquired a 4.31-acre parcel in Ordway, Colorado, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, PropCo.
  • The property has been leased by The Apotheke, a Minority Woman-Owned Business.
  • PW has agreed to fund the immediate construction of a 21,548 sq. ft. greenhouse and processing facility with a total capital commitment of ~$1.8M, including the land acquisition cost.
  • Concurrently, PropCo entered into a 20-year “triple-net” lease with Apotheke, which will operate a cannabis cultivation facility.
  • The lease requires Apotheke to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, insurance, and taxes.
  • The transaction increases Power REIT’s CORE FFO on a run-rate basis by ~$0.09 per share.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.