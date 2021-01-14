Power REIT buys greenhouse property for cannabis cultivation
Jan. 14, 2021
- Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) has acquired a 4.31-acre parcel in Ordway, Colorado, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, PropCo.
- The property has been leased by The Apotheke, a Minority Woman-Owned Business.
- PW has agreed to fund the immediate construction of a 21,548 sq. ft. greenhouse and processing facility with a total capital commitment of ~$1.8M, including the land acquisition cost.
- Concurrently, PropCo entered into a 20-year “triple-net” lease with Apotheke, which will operate a cannabis cultivation facility.
- The lease requires Apotheke to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, insurance, and taxes.
- The transaction increases Power REIT’s CORE FFO on a run-rate basis by ~$0.09 per share.
