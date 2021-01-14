Christopher & Banks files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Jan. 14, 2021 7:03 AM ETChristopher & Banks Corporation (CBKCQ)CBKCQBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Christopher & Banks (OTCQX:CBKC) says it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in United States bankruptcy court for the district of New Jersey.
- The Company intends to continue operating its business during the process, including payment of all employee wages and benefits and pay vendors and suppliers.
- CBKC has filed a number of customary motions seeking Court authorization to continue to support its business operations. It expects to receive Court approval for all of these requests.
- The Company says it intends to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores and has launched a store closing and liquidation process. The Company, however, will continue to operate its business in the ordinary course in the near term; and is in active discussion with potential buyers for the sale of its eCommerce platform and related assets and expects to file the appropriate motion shortly.