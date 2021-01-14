Chipotle adds a new bull as RBC Capital sees the growth story accelerating

  • RBC Capital Markets upgrades Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform.
  • "Although shares appreciated significantly in 2020, we see further upside from improving new restaurant returns, supporting accelerating CMG unit development against a backdrop of broader restaurant industry supply contraction in 2021."
  • The firm also expects margin expansion to be a big upside driver for the restaurant stock.
  • RBC assigns a price target of $1,650. Shares of Chipolte are up 1.43% premarket to $1,415.00. The 52-week high is $1,426.30 and the average Wall Street price target is $1,444.79
