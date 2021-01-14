Avid +2.7% on introducing MediaCentral | Stream

  • Avid (AVID +2.7%) introduces and and make immediately available MediaCentral/Stream, that enables the ingest of incoming IP streams for television news and remote live TV production scenarios in both on-premises and cloud-based production workflows.
  • With more media companies adopting IP for contribution using mobile networks and standard internet to reduce costs, MediaCentral | Stream enables simple, secure and reliable contribution from multiple incoming IP streams, including Haivision and LiveU, into the MediaCentral platform for fast content turnaround.
  • “IP protocols are being leveraged more and more for contribution to support news, sports and remote live production providing significant cost and operational benefits. MediaCentral l Stream enables those incoming streams to be ingested, re-wrapped or transcoded into production-friendly formats to support on premises or cloud-deployed Avid production workflows.” said Raul Alba, Director of Product Marketing - Media and Cloud at Avid.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.