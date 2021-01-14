Avid +2.7% on introducing MediaCentral | Stream
Jan. 14, 2021 10:58 AM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)AVIDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Avid (AVID +2.7%) introduces and and make immediately available MediaCentral/Stream, that enables the ingest of incoming IP streams for television news and remote live TV production scenarios in both on-premises and cloud-based production workflows.
- With more media companies adopting IP for contribution using mobile networks and standard internet to reduce costs, MediaCentral | Stream enables simple, secure and reliable contribution from multiple incoming IP streams, including Haivision and LiveU, into the MediaCentral platform for fast content turnaround.
- “IP protocols are being leveraged more and more for contribution to support news, sports and remote live production providing significant cost and operational benefits. MediaCentral l Stream enables those incoming streams to be ingested, re-wrapped or transcoded into production-friendly formats to support on premises or cloud-deployed Avid production workflows.” said Raul Alba, Director of Product Marketing - Media and Cloud at Avid.