Nexstar’s Cable Network, WGN America, reaches carriage agreement With Vidgo
Jan. 14, 2021 12:41 PM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)NXSTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nexstar Media (NXST -0.8%) announces that its wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, reaches a multi-year comprehensive agreement with Vidgo, and will be carried by the live TV streaming platform beginning on January 15, 2021.
- The company has five agreements with subscription-based streaming services for the distribution of WGN America, expanding the network’s reach by 8.5M subscribers.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- “Today’s announcement continues the steady strategic expansion of WGN America. We are excited to be adding Vidgo’s customers the network’s reach, and to be bringing NewsNation and Banfield to more viewers who can watch us whenever and wherever they desire.” said Sean Compton, President.