Sempra Energy upgraded at Wells Fargo as investor concerns priced in
Jan. 14, 2021 1:32 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Sempra Energy (SRE +3.1%) surges higher as Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $141 price target, seeing the current price as "an attractive entry point ahead of the expected sale of a non-controlling stake in the LNG/Mexico infrastructure platform."
- "While the story is not without risks... we think the stock already embeds a somewhat bearish view and that the risk/reward is now tilted in investors' favor," Wells analyst Sarah Akers writes.
- "Further, we think the upcoming sale announcement of a non-controlling stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners... could be a positive valuation data point," Akers writes. "While we expect the immediate earnings mix of the business remains largely unchanged, we think the presence of a private infrastructure investor could have longer-term benefits."
- "Sempra balances large utilities and LNG leadership," Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.