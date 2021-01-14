StoneCo raises ~$95M for SMB credit solution in upsized FIDC issuance

Jan. 14, 2021 2:09 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)STNEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • StoneCo (STNE -0.4%) raises R$493M (US$94.8M) in third-party capital for its credit solution for small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil, up from its initial size of R$340M.
  • Completes issuance of R$580M in Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios (or Credit Rights Investment Fund, according to Google Translate), or FIDC.
  • The new credit FIDC is structured with senior and mezzanine quotas held by institutional investors for a 36-month period, while Stone holds the subordinated quotas.
  • StoneCo said total demand was almost R$1B, which may pave a path for future issuances at a lower cost.
  • "This type of transaction will enable Stone to scale further its credit solution while limiting the credit risk exposure," the company said.
  • Previously (Oct. 29, 2020): StoneCo climbs 4.3% after Q3 adjusted EPS, TPV improves
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.