Poxel terminates agreement with Metavant for diabetic treatment Imeglimin

  • Biopharmaceutical company POXEL SA (OTC:PXXLF) announces that its partnership with Metavant will be terminated, effective January 31, 2021, following with the company's decision to not advance diabetic treatment Imeglimin into a Phase 3 program.
  • Metavant will return all rights to Imeglimin to Poxel, as well as all data, materials, and information, including FDA regulatory filings, related to the program.
  • Metavant is not entitled to any payment from Poxel as part of the return of the program.
  • The company said it is considering various options to advance Imeglimin in the US, Europe and other countries.
