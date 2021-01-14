Orchid Island Capital preliminary Q4 EPS trails analyst estimate

  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) estimates Q4 GAAP EPS of 23 cents, including 7 cents of net realized and unrealized loss on RMBS and derivative instruments.
  • Compares with the sole analyst estimate of 26 cents and with total dividends curing the quarter of 19.5 cents per share; in Q3 ORC posted EPS 42 cents per share.
  • Estimates book value per share of $5.46 at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $5.44 at Sept. 30, 2020.
  • Estimated total return on equity for the quarter was 4.0%.
