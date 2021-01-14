Accolade is up 7% on acquisition of 2nd.MD
Jan. 14, 2021 5:09 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)ACCDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Innovation Specialists, LLC (d/b/a 2nd.MD), a leading Expert Medical Opinion and medical decision support company based in Houston, TX.
- Purchase price of up to $460M will consist of $230M in cash, $130M in Accolade common stock, and up to $100M of shares payable upon the achievement of defined revenue milestones following the closing.
- For the year ended December 31, 2020, 2nd.MD reported unaudited revenues of ~$35M, and is currently serving more than 300 customers covering more than seven million members.
- “Bringing 2nd.MD’s world-class Care Team and digital approach with expert medical consultation into Accolade, and continuing to offer it on a stand-alone basis, will have an immediate and measurable impact for our customers, their employees, and the health plans we work with,” said Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer, Accolade.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2021.