Accolade is up 7% on acquisition of 2nd.MD

Jan. 14, 2021
  • Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Innovation Specialists, LLC (d/b/a 2nd.MD), a leading Expert Medical Opinion and medical decision support company based in Houston, TX.
  • Purchase price of up to $460M will consist of $230M in cash, $130M in Accolade common stock, and up to $100M of shares payable upon the achievement of defined revenue milestones following the closing.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, 2nd.MD reported unaudited revenues of ~$35M, and is currently serving more than 300 customers covering more than seven million members.
  • “Bringing 2nd.MD’s world-class Care Team and digital approach with expert medical consultation into Accolade, and continuing to offer it on a stand-alone basis, will have an immediate and measurable impact for our customers, their employees, and the health plans we work with,” said Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer, Accolade.
  • The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2021.
