Number of mortgages in forbearance improves slightly: Black Knight
Jan. 15, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The number of active mortgages in forbearance fell slightly this week, decreasing by 9K (-0.3%) overall, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.
- Total active plans are now down 1.5% from the prior month, continuing a trend of very slow improvement.
- New forbearance plans edged higher on an increase in re-start activity, but overall remain below pre-holiday levels.
- As of Jan. 12, some 5.15 of all mortgages, or 2.73M, are in forbearance. Together, they represent $545B in unpaid principal.Source: Black Knight
- ~15% of homeowners in active forbearance remain current on their mortgage payments and 83% of plans have been extended at some point since last March.
- Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans were $3.3B, unchanged from the prior week.
- Estimated tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans of $1.2B were also unchanged W/W.
- Previously (Jan. 8): Mortgage forbearance improvement slows in January: Black Knight