DBV Technologies gains 28% on FDA response regarding Viaskin Peanut application
Jan. 14, 2021 6:06 PM ETDBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) rallies 28% after receiving the written responses from the FDA to questions provided in the Type A meeting request submitted in connection with its BLA for Viaskin Peanut.
- The FDA feedback is expected to provide a well-defined regulatory path forward.
- The company proposed potential resolutions to two main concerns identified by the FDA in the CRL: the impact of patch adhesion and the need for patch modifications.
- DBV will address details about a new human factor validation study and additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls data in subsequent interactions with the FDA.
- The FDA agreed with DBV's position that a modified Viaskin Peanut patch should not be considered as a new product entity. To confirm the consistency of efficacy data between the existing and modified patches, FDA has requested an assessment comparing the uptake of allergen between the patches in peanut allergic children ages 4-11.
- The FDA also recommended conducting a 6-month, safety and adhesion trial to assess the modified Viaskin Peanut patch. DBV plans to initiate the selection of modified prototype patches in Q1.
- Also, DBV continues to expect that the organization-wide cost reduction measures will extend its cash runway to H2 2022.
- Also, in November 2020, the EMA validated DBV's Viaskin Peanut application.