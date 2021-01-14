Porch Group raises revenue guidance on streak of acquisitions, stock +12% AH
Jan. 14, 2021 6:13 PM ETPorch Group Inc - Class A (PRCH)PRCHBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) signs definitive agreement to acquire Homeowners of America (HOA) and its all related subsidiaries. In addition, Porch announces three more acquisition deals.
- HOA Acquisition: HOA is a managing general agent and insurance carrier hybrid, and is licensed to operate in 31 states.
- Porch says it will become the one of the largest InsurTech companies on combining its vast access to homebuyers and unique property data with HOA’s strong pricing and claims technologies and insurance operations, which produces gross loss ratios of 57%. Porch expects over $270M of pro forma gross written premium.
- The transaction, which is pending only regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.
- V12 Acquisition: V12's acquisition aligns with Porch’s strategy of going deeper in mover marketing. V12 is a fully scaled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) marketing and data platform with 330M U.S. customer base that includes small-to-medium-sized businesses and enterprise brand customers like Jordan’s Furniture, a Berkshire Hathaway company.
- "With this acquisition, V12 immediately becomes the anchor in our strategy to attack the highly-attractive mover marketing opportunity," says Porch founder, chairman and CEO Matt Ehrlichman.
- Porch is acquiring HOA and V12 for a combined $122M. It includes $97M in cash and $25M in cash or equity at Porch’s discretion based on Porch’s share price at the time of the HOA acquisition close.
- PalmTech and iRoofing Acquisitions: Porch also announced two smaller and equally strategic acquisitions in PalmTech and iRoofing to expand its vertical software platform into new home service categories.
- Updated 2021 Outlook: Porch raises 2021 revenue guidance to $170M from previous $120M, vs. consensus of $119.97M. Porch expects ~25% of revenue to be from B2B SaaS fees, 65% from B2B2C move-related services, and remaining 10% from post-move services.
- Also, Porch now expects Adjusted EBITDA loss to range between -$17M to -$27M (or -13% of revenue at the mid-point).
- "These strategic acquisitions accelerate our already fast-growing business and have expanded our U.S. TAM by almost $100 billion to more than $320 billion. This includes the creation of a new addressable market in mover marketing......We remain confident in our long-term 25% Adjusted EBITDA margin target," concludes Ehrlichman.
- Stock up 11.43% in post-market in session.