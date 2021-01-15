Gracell wins Medical Products Manufacturing Certificate for site in China
Jan. 15, 2021 8:27 AM ETGracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)GRCLBy: SA News Team
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) has been granted the Medical Products Manufacturing Certificate (MPMC) from the Jiangsu Medical Products Administration in China for its CAR-T cell therapy products.
- The certification was granted on January 4, 2021, and indicates that Gracell's site in Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) has fully met the compliance requirements for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) in relation to the production of CAR-T cell therapy for cancer treatment.
- The MPMC certification for Gracell follows an on-site inspection conducted by JSMPA inspectors at its Suzhou site in November last year.