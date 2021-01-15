Aveo's tivozanib combo demonstrates 29% partial response in liver cancer study
Jan. 15, 2021
- Aveo Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) has announced results from the Phase 1b portion of Phase 1b/2 DEDUCTIVE trial, evaluating tivozanib (Fotivda), in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab), in patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
- Seven patients were enrolled in the Phase 1b part of the study, which was designed to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose and assess preliminary safety and efficacy of the tivozanib/durvalumab combination. Patients received 1.0 mg of tivozanib for 21 days followed by 7 days off therapy combined with 1500 mg of durvalumab every 28 days.
- The combination demonstrated a 29% partial response (PR) rate and 71% disease control rate (PR + stable disease).
- Enrollment of additional 30 subjects is ongoing in Phase 2 portion of the study, which is expected to complete later this year.
- Aveo awaits a decision on its US marketing application for single agent tivozanib in relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Agency action date is set at 31 March 2021.
- Tivozanib, an oral, once-daily vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor is approved in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC.
- Aveo shares are up 2.3% in premarket.