Golden Leaf upsizes private placement offer size

Jan. 15, 2021 8:41 AM ETChalice Brands Ltd. (CHALF)CHALFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:GLDFF) increased its non-brokered private placement of units earlier announced on Dec.21, 2020 for gross proceeds of ~C$3M.
  • Due to increased demand, the private placement will now consist of up to 133.3M units at a price of C$0.03/unit for gross proceeds of C$4M.
  • Each unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant which is exercisable to acquire one common Share at an exercise price of C$0.06/warrant share for a period of 24 months from the closing.
  • Insider's participation in the non-brokered offering is expected to increase to a total of ~C$300K.
