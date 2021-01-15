Golden Leaf upsizes private placement offer size
Jan. 15, 2021 8:41 AM ETChalice Brands Ltd. (CHALF)CHALFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:GLDFF) increased its non-brokered private placement of units earlier announced on Dec.21, 2020 for gross proceeds of ~C$3M.
- Due to increased demand, the private placement will now consist of up to 133.3M units at a price of C$0.03/unit for gross proceeds of C$4M.
- Each unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant which is exercisable to acquire one common Share at an exercise price of C$0.06/warrant share for a period of 24 months from the closing.
- Insider's participation in the non-brokered offering is expected to increase to a total of ~C$300K.