Total quits American Petroleum Institute over climate policies
Jan. 15, 2021 9:50 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)TTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor46 Comments
- France's Total (TOT -2.5%) becomes the first major energy company to pull out of the American Petroleum Institute, the largest U.S. oil and gas lobby, because of differences over climate policies.
- Total says it will not renew its 2021 membership, citing API's support for the rollback of U.S. regulations on emissions of methane and how to assign a price to carbon.
- "As part of our Climate Ambition made public in May 2020, we are committed to ensuring, in a transparent manner, that the industry associations of which we are a member adopt positions and messages that are aligned with those of the Group in the fight against climate change," the company says.
- Total and European peers BP and Royal Dutch Shell already pulled out of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers lobby group, also due to differences over climate policies.