CME Group cut to Perform by Oppenheimer as catalysts mostly played out
Jan. 15, 2021 9:50 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME), NDAQ, CBOE, FOCSCME, NDAQ, CBOE, FOCSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau tactically downgrades CME Group (CME -0.6%) to Perform from Outperform as he expects catalysts in his Q3 preview in October have mostly played out.
- "While we believe CME has strong network effects, deep liquidity pools and an attractive dividend policy, it appears that too much rate-hike optimism has been baked in," Lau writes in a note to clients.
- Since the October note, CME has risen 15.9% vs. 8.1% for the S&P 500.
- With Lau's view that a significant amount of CME's interest rate revenue comes from short rate products and the Fed saying short rates will stay low until 2023, "CME could face headwinds in further multiple expansion and accelerating earnings growth," he said.
- His top pick in exchanges is Nasdaq (NDAQ -0.3%) as it shifts to a SaaS provider. Also continues to recommend Cboe Markets Group (CBOE -0.2%) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS -1.4%) in this space.
- SA contributor Closed End Fund Tracker says a commodities bull market would drive CME's overall volume higher.
- CME essentially catches up to the S&P 500 over the past six months: