Box +2.3% as KeyBanc starts at Overweight, citing margins

Jan. 15, 2021 10:12 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)BOXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Box (NYSE:BOX) is up 2.3% after an initiation at Overweight by KeyBanc, with an eye toward margin expansion.
  • In the face of slowing growth and execution challenges, "we believe opex efficiencies should drive strong expansion" in free cash flow margins, the bank says.
  • Valuation looks good and the risk profile is attractive, it says.
  • Meanwhile, the company can benefit from the shift to remote work and scaled add-on sales, it says.
  • KeyBanc has set a $22 price target, implying 21% upside.
