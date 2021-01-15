Bank of America credit card charge-off rate rises in December
Jan. 15, 2021
- Bank of America (BAC -3.3%) credit-card charge-off rate increases to 1.67% in December from 1.50% in November, but it's still below 2.00% recorded in October; compares with 2.54% in December 2019.
- Delinquency rate of 1.50% rises from 1.46% in November and 1.36% in October; compares with 1.60% in December 2019.
- Keep in mind that the metrics may still be muted by deferral programs the bank implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accounts in BAC's payment deferral program don't become delinquent or advance to the next delinquency cycle, including ultimately to charge-off, in the same timeframe that would have occurred had the payment deferral relief not been granted.
