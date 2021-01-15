Spotify now -6.6% amid report Apple considers a podcast subscription service
Jan. 15, 2021 12:37 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOT, AAPL, AMZN, SIRIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor68 Comments
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is sliding, now down 6.6% amid a report in The Information that Apple (AAPL -0.3%) is discussing a potential new subscription service that would charge customers for podcast listening.
- That marks a bigger move from Apple, which has been quietly expanding its efforts in the space over the past few years. It already runs the most widely used podcasting app in the industry.
- Any new Apple service also has implications for rivals who have acquired podcasting productions in the last few years, including Amazon.com (AMZN -0.5%; which acquired Wondery) and Sirius XM (SIRI -0.2%; which bought Stitcher).
- Spotify had fallen earlier this morning in the wake of a cut to Sell at Citi, with specific concerns about whether the "podcast pivot" was driving subs.