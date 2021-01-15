B. Riley 'sees a clear path to market' for BioVie's lead program BIV201
Jan. 15, 2021 1:23 PM ETBioVie Inc. (BIVI)BIVIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Securities initiates coverage for a mid-cap clinical-stage company, BioVie (BIVI +23.2%) with a Buy rating and price target of $47 (26% upside).
- Analyst Mayank Mamtani added, "We believe that the company is developing innovative drug therapies for liver disease, which is largely overlooked by Wall Street".
- BIVI's lead clinical-stage candidate, BIV201, is a low-dose continuous infusion of terlipressin, a drug approved in 40+ countries for the treatment of refractory ascites (abnormal buildup of fluid in the abdomen), which is administered on an out-patient basis.
- BIV201 is currently in a Phase 2b study, which is expected to read out later this year.
- Data from earlier Phase 2a study showed continuous infusion of terlipressin via portable infusion pump was maintained for 28 days in three patients, and all patients remained hemodynamically stable during treatment. 4 of 6 patients treated with BIV201 experienced an increase in the number of days between paracenteses ranging from 71% to 414% compared to prior to initiating therapy.
- The analyst sees a clear path to market for BIV201 given the high mortality rate (40% two-year) and more than 100k hospitalizations in the U.S. each year.
- Phase 3 trial could potentially begin in early 2022, followed by FDA submission in 2023.