PetMed Express FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 15, 2021 1:27 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)PETSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.81M (+6.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PETS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
