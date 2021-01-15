Old National Bancorp Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2021 1:41 PM ETOld National Bancorp (ONB)ONBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+18.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.4M (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.