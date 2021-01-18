F.N.B. Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETF.N.B. Corporation (FNB)FNBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $308.25M (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.