Fulton Financial Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETFulton Financial Corporation (FULT)FULTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.12M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FULT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.