Pinnacle Financial Partners Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 18, 2021 5:35 PM ETPinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)PNFPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.54M (+20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PNFP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.