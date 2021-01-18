Netflix Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Jan. 18, 2021
  • Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.62B (+21.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Total streaming revenue of $6.57B and Operating income of $897.9M.
  • Over the last 2 years, NFLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 8 downward.
