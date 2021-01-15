Grace says prepared to move quickly in talks with 40 North
- W.R. Grace (GRA +0.8%) responds to the revised unsolicited proposal from 40 North, saying it is "willing to discuss a sale of Grace to 40 North in the context of our ongoing review of strategic alternatives."
- Grace says it is "prepared to move quickly" to provide 40 North with a draft confidentiality agreement.
- Earlier this week, 40 North raised its offer for Grace to $65/share from $60.
- Shares resume trading after a halt, rising as much as 11%.
- 40 North's original $60/share bid was 9.6x estimates for "normalized" adjusted EBITDA, Baird analyst Ben Kallo said at the time of the offer in anticipating a more plausible bid of at least 12x EBITDA.