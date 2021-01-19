Goldman Sachs Q4 growth fueled by strong global markets, investment banking
Jan. 19, 2021 7:51 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reports record Q4 net revenue of $11.74B, up 18% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q, reflecting higher net revenue across all segments, including significant increases in Global Markets and Investment Banking.
- Q4 EPS of $12.08 vs. consensus of $7.36; compares with $8.98 in Q3 and $4.69 in Q4 2019.
- GS advances 2.8% in premarket trading.
- The bank also says it's on track to generate $1.3B in run-rate expense saving over the medium term and has achieved about half of its medium-term plan in 2020.
- Q4 credit-loss provisions/release of $293M vs. $278M provision in Q3 and $336M in Q4 2019.
- Investing banking revenue of $1.61B, up 33% Q/Q and 27% Y/Y; reflects significantly higher net revenues in underwriting and financial advisory, partially offset by a net loss in corporate lending.
- Global markets revenue of $4.27B, down 6% Q/Q and 23% higher Y/Y; FICC revenue of $1.88B, up 6% Y/Y; equities revenue of $2.39BB, up 40% Y/Y.
- Asset management revenue of $3.21B, up 16% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.
- Consumer and wealth management revenue of $1.65B, up 11% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y; net revenue in consumer banking was $347M, up 52% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
