Nasdaq snaps 4-week win streak; S&P 500 also ends week down
Jan. 15, 2021 4:02 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJI, RTYCOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, RTY, XLE, XLF, XLF, XLCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Excitement about increased likelihood of a $1.9T stimulus eventually becoming law was no match for a decline in the megacap sectors this week.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.9% and the S&P (SP500) -0.7% closed out the day and the week lower. They both closed the week down 1.5%.
- The Dow (DJI) -0.6%, finished the week off 0.9%.
- Weak bank earnings and slumping oil prices hit cyclical stocks today, while technology also struggled.
- The reflation trade lost steam, with rates and small-caps slipping today.
- The 10-year Treasury yield finished around 1.09% from around 1.12% to start the week. It had breached its highest level since a March surge, moving to nearly 1.19%, before comments from Fed speakers quashed the idea of tapering of asset purchases any time soon.
- The Russell 2000 (RTY) -1.8% still closed the week up 1.4%.
- Seven of 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) the biggest decliner. WTI futures -2.6% closed below $53/barrel.
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) followed, with Wells Fargo taking the brunt of the bank selloff.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the one megacap sector that bucked the downward trend, with social media rebounding after a week of selling and video game stocks up following record sales.