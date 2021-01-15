Nasdaq snaps 4-week win streak; S&P 500 also ends week down

  • Excitement about increased likelihood of a $1.9T stimulus eventually becoming law was no match for a decline in the megacap sectors this week.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.9% and the S&P (SP500) -0.7% closed out the day and the week lower. They both closed the week down 1.5%.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.6%, finished the week off 0.9%.
  • Weak bank earnings and slumping oil prices hit cyclical stocks today, while technology also struggled.
  • The reflation trade lost steam, with rates and small-caps slipping today.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield finished around 1.09% from around 1.12% to start the week. It had breached its highest level since a March surge, moving to nearly 1.19%, before comments from Fed speakers quashed the idea of tapering of asset purchases any time soon.
  • The Russell 2000 (RTY) -1.8% still closed the week up 1.4%.
  • Seven of 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) the biggest decliner. WTI futures -2.6% closed below $53/barrel.
  • Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) followed, with Wells Fargo taking the brunt of the bank selloff.
  • Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the one megacap sector that bucked the downward trend, with social media rebounding after a week of selling and video game stocks up following record sales.

