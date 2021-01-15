France nixes Couche-Tard's $20B takeover offer for Carrefour - WSJ

  • The French government will block an offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) to acquire Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY), saying the tie-up would threaten jobs and France's food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WSJ reports.
  • French Finance Minister Le Maire told Couche-Tard Chairman Alain Bouchard in a closed-door meeting in Paris today that he was opposed to the takeover, according to the report.
  • Carrefour is one of France's largest employers, with 105K staff.
  • Couche-Tard's offer to buy Carrefour for €16.1B ($19.66B) would have created the world's third-largest grocery retailer, behind Walmart and Lidl owner Schwarz Group.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard is a way to "invest in electric vehicles growth without picking an EV constructor," The Dividend Guy writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
