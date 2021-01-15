Consolidated Communications closes incremental term loan financing of $150M
Jan. 15, 2021 4:11 PM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)CNSLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) secured and closed on an incremental $150M term loan that is fungible with the company's existing first lien term loan B with maturities due October 2027.
- The loans under the incremental term loan facility bear interest at a rate of equal to LIBOR plus of 4.75% annually with a 1.0% LIBOR floor.
- The company is positioned for growth with fully funded fiber expansion plans, targeting 1.6M fiber upgrades over the next five years inclusive of 300K locations in 2021.