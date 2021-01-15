AstraZeneca's antibody drug conjugate Enhertu wins expanded approval from the FDA
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) antibody drug conjugate Enhertu wins approval from the U.S. FDA for treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen.
- The companies had report updated results from the Phase 2 trial of Enhertu, which continued to demonstrate ‘impressive’ efficacy and durable responses in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, in December.
- AstraZeneca and Daiichi have been studying Enhertu, which is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate, in a number of ongoing Phase 3 trials in patients with HER2-expressing metastatic breast cancer.
- The FDA approved the antibody-drug conjugate in December 2019 for HER2-positive breast cancer following two or more anti-HER2-based regimens.