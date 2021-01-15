AstraZeneca's antibody drug conjugate Enhertu wins expanded approval from the FDA

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) antibody drug conjugate Enhertu wins approval from the U.S. FDA for treating adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen.
  • The companies had report updated results from the Phase 2 trial of Enhertu, which continued to demonstrate ‘impressive’ efficacy and durable responses in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, in December.
  • AstraZeneca and Daiichi have been studying Enhertu, which is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate, in a number of ongoing Phase 3 trials in patients with HER2-expressing metastatic breast cancer.
  • The FDA approved the antibody-drug conjugate in December 2019 for HER2-positive breast cancer following two or more anti-HER2-based regimens.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.