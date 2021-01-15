Monroe Capital to use notes offering proceeds to pay off higher-rate notes
- Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) prices a public offering of $130M of 4.75% notes due 2026.
- MRCC plans to use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 5.75% notes due 2023 and to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its credit facility.
- However, it may re-borrow under its credit facility and use such borrowings to invest in lower middle-market companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- As of Jan. 12, 2021, MRCC had $114.9M in outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility.