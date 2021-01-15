Eldorado sees less gold production in 2021 before gradual rise
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) forecasts its FY 2021 gold production at 430K-460K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $920-$1,150/oz., before building up to 510K-540K oz. by 2025.
- The mid-point of Eldorado's 2021 guidance is 16% lower than the 528.8K oz. of gold the company produced in 2020.
- Eldorado expects quarter-to-quarter gold production in 2021 will be "relatively consistent," with higher anticipated gold grade at Kisladag in H1 likely offset by lower head grade at Lamaque, with H2 should see higher production at Lamaque due to higher grade while Kisladag output will be temporarily affected by the expected Q3 commissioning of the HPGR circuit.
- Beyond the five-year plan, Eldorado says it is working with the Greek government on permitting to restart construction at the Skouries project, which would drive new production growth beyond 2025.
- Eldorado recently reported preliminary FY 2020 production results that met full-year guidance and surpassed 2019 output by 34%.